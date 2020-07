Consumer Perception Is King After Booking.com Decision

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 8-1 decision last week in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com BV rejected the USPTO's proposed per se rule that a generic term, when combined with the ".com" top-level domain, i.e., a "generic.com" mark, must automatically be deemed generic and therefore ineligible for trademark protection.[1] Rather, the court held, in a decision by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whether a term is generic or is a protectable trademark must be determined by reference to consumers' perception. Because survey and other evidence showed that consumers perceive "Booking.com" as a brand name, not a generic term, the court concluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS