Tribe Tells 2nd Circ. NY Twisted Its Words In Gambling Fight

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians has accused New York of spilling a "great deal of ink" rebutting fictitious arguments as the tribe continues to challenge enforcement of a $225 million arbitral award related to a disputed gambling compact with the state. In a reply brief to the Second Circuit on Tuesday, the Seneca Nation said New York twisted the tribe's argument, claiming the tribe had taken issue with an arbitral panel's interpretation of its gambling compact. In fact, the tribe said its issue is with a procedural failure. The panel failed to seek approval from the secretary of the U.S. Department...

