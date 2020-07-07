House Appropriators Reveal $695B 2021 Defense Funding Bill

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The House Appropriations Committee released a draft $694.6 billion defense funding bill for 2021 on Tuesday, reinforcing other proposed appropriations bills by blocking the use of defense funds for border wall projects. The bill covers discretionary U.S. Department of Defense spending that comes under the authority of the committee's defense subcommittee, providing about $1.3 billion more than in fiscal year 2020, but $3.7 billion below the administration's requested budget for 2021. "This bill builds upon the efforts the committee undertook last year regarding the morale and quality of life issues of those in uniform, their families, DOD civilians and defense communities,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS