Real Estate Rumors: GEMS, Edith Stevenson, Chicago Church

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- GEMS World Academy is hoping to sell and lease back two properties in Chicago, Real Estate Alert reported on Wednesday. The private international school is hoping to offload and then lease back its 80,000-square-foot property at 350 E. South Water St. as well as 355 E. Wacker Drive, a 154,000-square-foot, under-construction building, Real Estate Alert reported. Florida investors Scott and Jill Yates have purchased the Waterway Cafe in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $12.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The 8,762-square-foot restaurant, which includes a floating bar, is located at 2300 PGA Blvd., and the seller is an entity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS