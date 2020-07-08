Preacher Calls Firm In Real Estate Fraud Suit Conflicted

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A preacher-turned-real estate developer told a California federal court Tuesday that the firm representing an investor suing him over a soured deal must be removed because its lawyers are "essential witnesses" to the transactions at the heart of the case. Ramson Mumba, a Houston-based evangelical preacher, said Lotus Fung and Manuel Fishman of Buchalter PC played an unusually key role in a series of apartment complex purchases. The pair did due diligence on the deal and on Mumba personally on behalf of the investment entity, known as Pacific Diversified Investments LLC, according to Mumba's motion. The San Francisco-based Buchalter also represented...

