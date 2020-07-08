Group To Revise Deal For Future Claims In Monsanto MDL

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A group of plaintiffs suing Monsanto Co. with allegations that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer withdrew their bid for approval of a settlement on Wednesday, days after a California federal judge said he was skeptical that the deal was fair. The named plaintiffs in the case, led by Robert Ramirez, had reached a $1.25 billion deal with Monsanto, which sought to resolve current and future claims from proposed class members who had been diagnosed with cancer allegedly linked to the weedkiller or who hadn't been diagnosed yet. Attorneys at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, which represents Ramirez, told Law360 on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS