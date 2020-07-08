Facebook Suit Can Bring Clarity To Autodialers, Justices Told

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit against Facebook over text messages provides an opening for the U.S. Supreme Court to mend a growing circuit split over how federal law defines illegal robocalls, a man suing the company told the justices Wednesday. In what amounts to a reversal of his earlier position, the litigant, Noah Duguid, suggested the high court resolve what qualifies as an automatic telephone dialing system, or ATDS, under the Telephone Consumer Protect Act, a frequently litigated question in appeals courts across the country. The justices are poised to decide whether to clarify the hotly contested meaning of autodialers, only days after ruling...

