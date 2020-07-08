Milberg's $12M Fee Suit Tossed For Jurisdiction Flaws

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The remnants of Milberg LLP can't recoup close to $12 million in fees it believes it is owed by former clients because it didn't show the court has jurisdiction over the dispute, a New York federal judge said Wednesday. Milberg LLP, which has since paired with Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC to become Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP, didn't adequately prove the case could be heard by a New York federal court, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres found. Milberg was pushing the court to vacate an arbitration award that found the firm was entitled to only a fraction of the $11.9 million in...

