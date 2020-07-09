Atty Loses Bid For Cut Of 'Man Of La Mancha' Revival

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has granted a quick win to the wife of the late composer for "Man of La Mancha" in a suit brought by his former attorney over the production rights to a London revival of the musical, saying the attorney's failure to secure a lead actor meant she didn't meet the contract's requirements. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Wednesday granted the motion for summary judgment by Abby Leigh, widow of composer Mitch Leigh, in a suit brought by attorney Robyn Abraham, saying Abraham had no evidence she had secured a leading actor for the proposed...

