Attys Seek $2.8M In Fees In Navy Federal Robotext Settlement

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The attorneys for consumers in a class action alleging Navy Federal Credit Union sent unwanted robotexts have asked for a third of the $9.25 million settlement fund they helped secure. In a Wednesday memo supporting his motion for attorney fees, litigation expenses and a class representative service award, lead plaintiff and class representative Ben Hawkins told U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema and U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis that his legal team's work on the case was worth the $2,775,000 legal fee they seek. "The requested attorneys' fee award is also fair and reasonable and adequately compensates class counsel for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS