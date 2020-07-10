Future Fraud Defendants Can Overcome 2nd Circ. FIFA Ruling

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's latest opinion in the FIFA bribery investigation[1] wades into the murky waters of the extraterritorial reach of U.S. fraud statutes and the inherent ambiguity continuing to plague the so-called right to honest services. The U.S. government's expansive interpretation of its jurisdiction under various fraud statutes in cases involving only minimal, attenuated, links to U.S. territory through U.S. electronic mail systems, cellular phone networks and bank wire transfers, coupled with the ubiquity of these facilities in modern commerce, substantially increases the risk that foreign entities and individuals may be forced into U.S. criminal...

