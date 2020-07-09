Real Estate Rumors: Ivy Realty, Rick Cavanaugh, Miami-Dade

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Ivy Realty has picked up a freezer warehouse property in Miami for $13.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 650 N.E. 185th St., a 79,507-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Clement Zanzuri, according to the report. The property last traded hands in for in 2007 for $2.7 million, the journal reported. Developer Rick Cavanaugh is hoping to get $75 million with the sale of an Arlington Heights, Illinois, multifamily property, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Thursday. The developer is hoping to sell at 3400 W. Stonegate Blvd., which...

