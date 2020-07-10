Harrah's Must Face Patron's Suit Over Fall In Pool Area

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel has revived a personal injury suit against Harrah's Resort Atlantic City after finding that a trial court was wrong to conclude that a patron failed to show that the step where he slipped was wet, citing the visitor's deposition testimony about his fall. The two-judge panel on Thursday nixed Harrah's Atlantic City Operating Co.'s summary judgment win last year in Paul Crook's complaint over his March 2015 fall while attending a liquor industry convention in an area known as the Pool After Dark, reasoning that "a factfinder could reasonably infer the step plaintiff slipped on...

