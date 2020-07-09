Ex-Client Gave Up Chance To DQ Brach Eichler, NJ Panel Says

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Thursday upended a trial court decision barring Brach Eichler LLC from serving as counsel in a suit between onetime real estate business partners, finding that an ex-client gave up his right to seek the firm's disqualification by not doing so in related litigation. The panel overturned the court's Nov. 1 order disqualifying Brach Eichler and firm attorney Bob Kasolas as counsel for entities owned by Dimitrios Prassas in an action against them by Brian Delaney, who claimed Prassas and ex-partners Owen Dykstra and Doug Dykstra misappropriated Delaney's capital contributions to their former business venture....

