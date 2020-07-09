Ex-FCC Member: No Ligado 'Frat House' Next To GPS 'Library'

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's decision to let Ligado build its 5G network in a swath of spectrum previously set aside for GPS operations is akin to letting a fraternity build its house next to a public library, according to a former commissioner. FCC commissioner turned Cooley LLP partner Robert McDowell deployed the analogy at a webinar hosted by Aerospace Industries Association Thursday morning, where three experts convened via video conference to debate the merits of the agency's decision to let Ligado into the L-band. "With real estate, we zone like with like for good reason," he said. "You don't put a...

