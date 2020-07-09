FBI Agent Grilled On Russian Officials' Integrity In Hack Trial

Law360, San Francisco (July 9, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Russian national on trial in California federal court over 2012 cyberattacks on LinkedIn and Dropbox tore into an FBI agent who investigated the data breaches on Thursday, cross-examining the agent about the reliability of evidence provided by Russian authorities before resting his case without calling witnesses. Cross-examining the FBI agent who investigated 32-year-old Moscow resident Yevgeniy Nikulin's alleged connection to the data breaches that exposed over 100 million users' data, Nikulin's attorney highlighted uncertainties and questions left unanswered by the FBI's yearslong investigation. FBI agent Jeffrey S. Miller testified during cross-examination that the Russian authorities provided information to...

