Williams-Sonoma Wants Thread-Count Suit In Arbitration

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma Inc. is asking a California federal court to send to arbitration a proposed class action alleging the company misled consumers about the thread count of its bedding, saying the proposed class representative agreed to arbitration when she made her purchases as recently as the day before she joined the suit. In a motion filed Wednesday, Williams-Sonoma told the court that Elizabeth Perlin, who was added in the suit's eighth amended complaint in June, made more than 150 purchases, and each time was warned that making the purchase meant agreeing to the site's terms and conditions. Among those terms and conditions...

