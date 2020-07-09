Facebook Dodges App Makers' Antitrust Suit, For Now

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Facebook has dodged a suit by a handful of tech companies alleging the social media giant intentionally set out to destroy app developers it deemed potential rivals, though the California federal judge who tossed the case said the companies could come back with a retooled complaint. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said app developers led by Reveal Chat HoldCo LLC — the owner of LikeBright, a dating app with a focus on women's safety — had missed the legal deadline to file their antitrust suit. The developers should have been aware of Facebook's allegedly anti-competitive conduct for several years based...

