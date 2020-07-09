Ex-Trump Staffer's Challenge To Campaign NDA Fast-Tracked

Law360, New York (July 9, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge set a speedy schedule Thursday for a former Donald Trump campaign worker to brief a challenge to what she calls an unlawfully broad nondisclosure agreement she and others signed before joining the president's campaign in 2016. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe gave the Trump campaign and plaintiff Jessica Denson six weeks to, respectively, brief — and respond to — a motion to dismiss Denson's suit and a competing bid for a summary judgment ruling stating the NDAs cannot be enforced. "The arguments are pretty straightforward," Judge Gardephe said, turning aside a request from lawyers for the campaign for a modest measure of extra time...

