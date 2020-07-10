Property Manager Seeks Exit From Mural Destruction Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A real estate property manager asked a Pennsylvania federal court to grant the company a quick escape from a lawsuit filed by a Pittsburgh mural artist over the destruction of his artwork. Two units of McCormack Baron Salazar asked for summary judgment Thursday on claims that it violated the Visual Artists Rights Act, saying it wasn't involved with any of the alleged destruction. McCormack Baron Management Inc. said that it's only the property manager for what's now known as the Cornerstone Apartments, the former site for some of Kyle Holbrook's artwork, and that it was not involved with the "destruction, distortion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS