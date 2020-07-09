High Court Won't Pick Up Charter's Bid To Overturn TCPA

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take up Charter Communications' challenge to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's autodialer restrictions, after a divided high court earlier this week upheld the statute's sweeping ban on robocalls but stomped on an exemption for government-backed debt collectors. The high court denied Charter Communications Inc.'s petition for writ of certiorari seeking to overturn the TCPA's prohibitions on automated messages, after six justices on Monday agreed with the Fourth Circuit in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc. that an exemption to the TCPA that allows automated calls to be made to collect federally backed...

