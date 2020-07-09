High Court Sends Birth Control Coverage Cases To 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday undid a Ninth Circuit injunction that blocked a pair of Trump administration rules making it easier for employers to skirt the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate, a day after the justices upheld the regulations in a similar case. In a brief order, the justices instructed the Ninth Circuit to review its decision to allow 13 states and the District of Columbia to ignore federal regulations that let employers invoke religious or moral objections to avoid ACA requirements to provide no-cost birth control to workers. Two other cases involving the same regulations were also remanded to...

