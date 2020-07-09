Court Says Claim To Cuban Port Acquired Too Late For Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court on Thursday tossed a Helms-Burton Act lawsuit against Carnival brought by a man who said he inherited a claim to a Cuban port confiscated by the Castro regime, with the judge finding he would have acquired the claim too late to bring a case. U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King sided with Carnival Corp. and agreed that Javier Garcia-Bengochea can't bring a claim against the cruise line. Garcia said he inherited his claim in 2000 from his late cousin after the Helms-Burton Act — also known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act — went into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS