Transport Biz Settles Former Staff Atty's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Transportation company SP Plus Corp. has reached an undisclosed settlement with a former staff attorney to end her suit alleging it unlawfully eliminated her position after she disclosed her pregnancy, according to a notice filed in Illinois federal court Thursday. Julie Mellendorf and Chicago-based SP Plus told U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland that they had reached a deal and have agreed to dismiss the case, with each party bearing their own costs and attorney fees. Details of the settlement were not immediately available. In her lawsuit, first filed in April, Mellendorf claims SP Plus violated the Civil Rights Act and...

