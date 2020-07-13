Criminal Contempt Charges In Donziger Case Are Excessive

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- For years, we have independently followed the long-running dispute between Chevron Corp. and human rights attorney Steven Donziger over a $9.5 billion judgment obtained in Ecuadorian courts. As retired federal district trial judges, we are deeply troubled by the latest twist in this case: highly unusual criminal contempt charges brought against Donziger by a federal trial judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. As background, the 2011 judgment won by Donziger and his colleagues against Chevron has been validated by three appellate courts in Ecuador, including the country's highest court. Canada's Supreme Court also ruled...

