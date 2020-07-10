Chicago Trading Firm Latest To File JPMorgan Spoofing Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based trading firm became the latest entity to file a proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase in New York federal court Thursday, alleging the bank has been illegally spoofing the futures market since 2009. Endeavor Trading LLC's lawsuit is the fifth filed in the Southern District of New York in recent months that alleges traders have been "spoofing" or entering deceptive orders they don't intend to fill to trick other traders into buying or selling. The illegal action creates artificial prices in the futures market, manipulating it and undermining trading integrity. "Defendants routinely engaged in a sophisticated and manipulative scheme...

