Dallas Transit Says Light Rail Costs Suit Was Filed Too Late

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Dallas area public transportation system has told a Texas state judge that a construction company waited more than a decade too long to file a suit alleging it incurred $37 million in unnecessary costs during a light rail expansion project. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Authority filed a motion for summary judgment Thursday in Dallas County District Court, claiming that GLF Construction Co.'s breach of contract suit is invalid because it wasn't filed within the state's four-year statute of limitations. DART argued that GLF's suit should have been filed over a decade ago, either after the construction company finished the...

