Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldman Sachs Must Face ERISA Suit Over Affiliated Funds

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs can't shake a proposed ERISA class action from an ex-employee accusing the financial services firm of mismanaging its 401(k) plan, after a New York federal judge ruled the worker adequately alleged the company put itself before the plan participants.

In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos denied Goldman Sachs' bid to toss Leonid Falberg's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming his retirement plan was burdened with excessive fees and poorly performing proprietary funds.

The judge first rejected the company's arguments that the suit was doomed because Falberg waited too long to bring his claims, didn't exhaust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!