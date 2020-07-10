WeWork Facing Another Suit Claiming Hostile, Biased Culture

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A former WeWork program manager in New York has slapped the embattled real estate company with a sexual harassment lawsuit just a day after two Black WeWork defectors accused the firm of racism. WeWork was hit with three lawsuits this week alleging it has a pervasive culture of discrimination and harassment. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Alexandria Fitzgerald lodged her complaint in Manhattan federal court Thursday night, alleging she was fired for complaining that her married colleague, David Stiles, tried to sleep with her during a work trip, consistently touched her inappropriately, and made other colleagues and clients uncomfortable due to his sexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS