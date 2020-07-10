Russian Convicted In LinkedIn, Dropbox Cyberattacks

Law360, San Francisco (July 10, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found a 32-year-old Russian national guilty of carrying out cyberattacks against LinkedIn and Dropbox on Friday, finding that the government had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he was responsible for the breaches that compromised over 100 million users' data in 2012. After approximately six hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously convicted Moscow resident Yevgeniy Aleksandrovich Nikulin of computer intrusion, data theft and other charges stemming from the cyberattacks. "Nikulin's conviction is a warning to would-be hackers, wherever they may be. Computer hacking is not just a crime, it is a direct threat to the security and...

