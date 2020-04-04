Frictionless Contracting In A COVID-19 Economy: Part 1

By Reece Clark

[Defendant's] agreement is unambiguously a browsewrap agreement. [Plaintiff] was not required to assent to [Defendant's] Terms before downloading or using the app — or at any point at all. ... In the absence of actual knowledge, a reasonably prudent user must be on constructive notice of the terms of the contract for a browsewrap agreement to be valid. ... When downloading the app, the Terms are not just submerged — they are buried twenty thousand leagues under the sea. Nowhere in the opening profile page is there a reference to the Terms. To find a reference, a user would need to click on an ambiguous button to see the app's full profile page and scroll through multiple screen-lengths of similar-looking paragraphs. Once the user unearths the paragraph referencing the Terms, the page does not even inform the user that he will be bound by those terms. There is no box for the user to click to assent to the Terms. ... A reasonably prudent user cannot be expected to scrutinize the app's profile page with a fine-tooth comb for the Terms.[11]

If ProCD was correct to enforce a shrinkwrap license agreement, where any assent is implicit, then it must also be correct to enforce a clickwrap license agreement, where the assent is explicit. ... The only issue before the Court is whether clickwrap license agreements are an appropriate way to form contracts, and the Court holds they are.[14]

