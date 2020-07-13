RCN Accused Of Sneaking Bogus Fee Into Internet Bills

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT) -- RCN Telecom Services LLC has been hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging the broadband provider has pocketed about $30 million from unsuspecting customers across the nation by sneaking a bogus fee into their bills and falsely labeling the charge as a tax. In a purported "bait-and-switch" scheme, the New Jersey-based company promises to charge flat monthly rates for internet service and then "covertly increases" the price by billing customers each month for "a made up 'Network Access and Maintenance Fee,'" according to the complaint filed Friday by plaintiffs Katherine Grillo and Christian Reid. The suit...

