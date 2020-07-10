SDNY Sets Deadline In Trump Tax Subpoena Case

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court Friday gave attorneys for President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. until Wednesday to say whether further proceedings are necessary in the battle over Trump's tax records. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York ordered the parties to tell the court by Wednesday morning what further proceedings are necessary in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion Thursday. The nation's highest court found that a criminal grand jury subpoena from Vance's office to Mazars USA LLP, Trump's accounting firm, didn't violate the U.S. Constitution. The judge said the parties...

