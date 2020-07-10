LinkedIn Stole Data From Apple Devices' Clipboard, Users Say

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Social networking site LinkedIn has programmed its iPhone and iPad apps to pirate users' sensitive data from Apple's Universal Clipboard without permission, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court. LinkedIn's alleged behavior was only recently discovered with the beta release of Apple's iOS 14 operating system, which added a privacy setting allowing users to receive a notification every time an app on their iPhone or iPad read from the Universal Clipboard that allows for copying and pasting between different Apple devices, according to the complaint filed by Adam Bauer. "When developers and other beta testers began...

