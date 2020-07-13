Net Installer Has No Duty To Pirates Fan Injured By Foul Ball

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh jury didn't have to be steered toward finding the installer of a safety net at PNC Park liable for a woman's foul-ball injuries just because she had already reached settlements with the other two defendants, a Pennsylvania appellate court said. Despite previously finding the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Sports and Exhibition Authority — but not Promats Athletics LLC — liable, the Superior Court panel said there didn't need to be a directed verdict or special jury instructions stating that Promats owed a special duty of care to plaintiff Wendy Camlin, denying her a new trial. "We deem Ms....

