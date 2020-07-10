NFL Players Union Hit With Suit Over Disability Cuts In CBA

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Two disabled, retired NFL players have hit the players union with a proposed class action that aims to undo "devastating" disability benefit cuts contained in the league's new collective bargaining agreement, claiming the union "misled" current players into voting yes on the controversial deal. In a 44-page complaint filed Friday in D.C. federal court, Aveion Cason and Donald V. Majkowski say the National Football League Players Association and three NFL entities that oversee the league's disability program left hundreds of badly injured retired players out in the cold by cutting disability benefits they'd been told would continue "for life." Ray Genco,...

