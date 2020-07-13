California Couple Cops To 'Varsity Blues' Charges

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A California couple will plead guilty to charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, becoming the 27th and 28th parents to admit their guilt in the high-profile case in a pair of plea agreements filed late Friday. Diane Blake, 55, and Todd Blake, 54, of Ross, California, will plead guilty before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Tuesday. Prosecutors claim the couple shelled out $250,000 through the scheme's mastermind William "Rick" Singer to have their daughter falsely labeled as an athletic recruit so she could get into the University of Southern California. If Judge Gorton approves the plea deals,...

