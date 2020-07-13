Army Corps Says $2.2B Texas Pipeline Work Should Continue

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club is wrongly trying to halt construction on a Texas natural gas pipeline and its concerns are not urgent, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the pipeline builder told a Texas federal court. Sierra Club is wrong in arguing that the Corps needs to conduct additional environmental reviews for the $2.27 billion Kinder Morgan Permian Highway natural gas pipeline, the Corps said Friday. The environmental group's delay in filing the request also demonstrates there's no urgency, the Corps argued. The companies behind the project, Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC and Permian Highway Pipeline LLC, added in their own...

