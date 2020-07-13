Freelance Journalists' Challenge To Calif. AB 5 Law Dismissed

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday dismissed with prejudice freelance journalists' challenge to the state's A.B. 5 law, which makes it harder for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors, ruling that they should have taken his earlier suggestion to improve their defective lawsuit instead of running to the Ninth Circuit. Dismissal with prejudice means the freelancers can't move forward in federal district court with their case alleging that the law impermissibly encroaches on their free speech rights and arbitrarily restricts freelance work and other professions, and they can't try to rework their case and file it anew. Their appeal of...

