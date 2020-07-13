Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Freelance Journalists' Challenge To Calif. AB 5 Law Dismissed

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday dismissed with prejudice freelance journalists' challenge to the state's A.B. 5 law, which makes it harder for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors, ruling that they should have taken his earlier suggestion to improve their defective lawsuit instead of running to the Ninth Circuit.

Dismissal with prejudice means the freelancers can't move forward in federal district court with their case alleging that the law impermissibly encroaches on their free speech rights and arbitrarily restricts freelance work and other professions, and they can't try to rework their case and file it anew. Their appeal of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!