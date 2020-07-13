VW Tells 9th Circ. That Bondholder Can't Flout Fraud Standard

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen told the Ninth Circuit that there will be a surge in abusive securities fraud litigation as a result of a district court decision keeping alive claims it duped a pension fund into buying overpriced bonds by not mentioning its emissions-cheating scandal in offering documents. Volkswagen AG filed an opening brief with the appeals court insisting that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer improperly expanded a key reliance standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1972 Affiliated Ute decision to encompass "mixed" disputes like this one, kicked off by lead plaintiff Puerto Rico Government Employees and Judiciary Retirement Systems Administration pension fund,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS