Perrigo Investors Push For Class Action Over Irish Tax Audit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Two Florida public service pension funds are qualified to lead an investor class action accusing drugmaker Perrigo of harming investors by waiting to tell them about a nearly $2 billion tax charge, the funds' attorneys told a federal court. The dispute meets all the requirements to certify it as a class action, attorneys for the funds, benefiting Boca Raton government employees and Palm Bay police, said in a memorandum filed Friday. The action would combine thousands of potential lawsuits with similar claims and ascertainable damages into a single proceeding led by a firm "highly experienced" in securities litigation, they said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS