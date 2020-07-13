Restasis Buyers Seek $16M Atty Fees In Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A class of buyers that reached a $51 million settlement with Allergan over allegations that it illegally kept generic rivals to its dry eye treatment Restasis off the shelves has asked a New York federal judge for more than $16 million in attorney fees and about $2 million in costs. In a July 10 filing, the direct purchaser class — FWK Holdings LLC, Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., KPH Healthcare Services Inc. and Meijer Inc. — claimed "two years of hard-fought litigation" that resulted in a $51.25 million settlement warranted the reimbursement of their counsel's out-of-pocket expenses and award of attorney fees. "This excellent outcome was...

