Huawei Ban's Scope Spares Few Contractors From Headaches

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A new rule banning federal contractors' use of certain Chinese technologies contains few exemptions, and its broad scope affects even low-value and commercial deals that are typically only lightly regulated, experts say. In the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress barred federal contractors from using telecommunications and video surveillance equipment made by five manufacturers with links to the Chinese military as a "substantial or essential component of any system, or as critical technology as part of any system." Those manufacturers are Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corp., Hytera Communications Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co. The so-called Huawei...

