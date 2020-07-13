Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Louisiana Can Amend GSE Bond-Rigging Suit Over Objections

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge ruled Monday that the Pelican State can again amend its suit alleging that Barclays and other big banks conspired to rig prices of bonds issued by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, mooting a second round of dismissal bids over protestations from banks.

U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick granted leave for Louisiana to file what will be the state's third operative complaint in the case in less than a year, a move the state argued would allow it to fix purported pleading flaws with allegations based on "newly discovered facts and communications" but that...

