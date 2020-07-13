BIA Says Marathon Owes $187M For Reservation Oil Pipeline

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs has ordered a Marathon Petroleum-owned company to pay over $187 million in damages to Three Affiliated Tribes members and shut down an illegal oil pipeline on their reservation lands, former tribal chairman Tex Hall and others have told the Eighth Circuit. The Hall group had been seeking to overturn a lower court's dismissal of their proposed class action claiming a Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co. pipeline illegally runs through their lands on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. In a motion Friday, Hall and the other plaintiffs asked the court to grant a request for voluntary...

