Met Beats IP Suit Over Van Halen Pic With Fair Use Defense

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Monday tossed a photographer's intellectual property lawsuit claiming the Metropolitan Museum of Art improperly included his photo of musician Eddie Van Halen on its website for a rock music exhibition, finding that the photo's inclusion counts as fair use. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni found that the Met did not infringe photographer Lawrence Marano's copyright when it used his photograph of Van Halen performing at a concert on its website because the museum was using the photo in a scholarly context, meaning it falls squarely under the fair use exception of...

