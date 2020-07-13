Calif. Appeals Court OKs Decision In Wyndham Inn Fall Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has affirmed a decision that partly reversed a jury verdict and favored a Wyndham franchise operator in a family's suit over a boy's injury when he fell from a second-story window, saying the hotel didn't negligently inflict emotional distress. A three-judge panel concluded on Friday that parents Linping Wang and Zhanping Zhang did not have "contemporaneous awareness" of the injurious event as their 4-year-old son fell through an open room window at the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham operated by Sun Hospitality Inc. in Tracy, California. The operator was thus not a negligent actor liable to...

