Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail In Sex Abuse Case

Law360, New York (July 14, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday denied a request for bail by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who pled not guilty to charges of luring minors for sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, calling the defendant a flight risk. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan made the decision after a two-hour afternoon hearing conducted by video, during which prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office renewed their argument that the 58-year-old defendant is a flight risk. The government did not argue she is an ongoing danger to the community. "Ms. Maxwell has substantial international ties to facilitate her living abroad were she to...

