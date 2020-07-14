Apple Again Seeks End To Investors' Iphone Sales Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. on Monday again sought to shed a proposed securities class action in California federal court over alleged misstatements about iPhone sales, telling a judge that the latest version of its investors' suit did not include details supporting the claim that the company's CEO had lied to the public. In a motion to dismiss its shareholders' complaint, the company, its chief executive Tim Cook, and its senior vice president and chief financial officer Luca Maestri told U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers that the investors' "allegations are baseless and false." The company claimed that the most recent version of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS