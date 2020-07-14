Green Group Challenges EPA Water Permit Limitations

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania environmental group has sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying the agency's interpretation of Section 401 of the Clean Water Act published this week "eviscerates" states' and tribes' ability to protect waters around federal pipeline projects. The Delaware Riverkeeper Network accused the EPA on Monday of flying "directly in the face" of the Clean Water Act by failing to consider the environmental consequences of a rule finalized last month and published on Monday in the Federal Register, according to a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The rule, which the environmental group is seeking to vacate, imposes strict time limits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS